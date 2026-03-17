17 March 2026
EN

Spain to face Serbia in friendly after Finalissima cancellation

World football
News
17 March 2026 15:33
30
Spain to face Serbia in friendly after Finalissima cancellation

Spain will play a friendly match against Serbia later this month after the planned Finalissima against Argentina was cancelled, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed, İdman.Biz reports.

The match will take place on March 27 at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, providing Spain with an alternative fixture during the international window.

Originally, the reigning European champions were scheduled to face Copa America holders Argentina in Qatar in a Finalissima clash that traditionally pits the champions of Europe against the champions of South America. However, the match was called off due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted plans for international fixtures in the region.

Spain had also been expected to play a friendly against Egypt in Qatar on March 30, but that game has likewise been cancelled following the changes to the schedule.

The new fixture against Serbia will allow Spain’s coaching staff to continue preparations for upcoming international tournaments while maintaining competitive match rhythm for the squad.

Idman.Biz
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