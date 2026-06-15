15 June 2026
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Japan fans win praise again by cleaning stands after World Cup match - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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15 June 2026 16:40
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Japan fans win praise again by cleaning stands after World Cup match - VIDEO

Japan's supporters once again earned admiration at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, demonstrating the sportsmanship and respect that have become their trademark at major international tournaments.

As reported by İdman.Biz, after Japan's Group F clash against the Netherlands ended in a 2-2 draw, the team's fans remained in the stadium to clean their section of the stands and collect litter before leaving.

The gesture has become a well-known tradition among Japanese supporters. Regardless of the result on the pitch, they routinely stay behind after matches to tidy up the areas they occupied, setting an example that has attracted worldwide attention at recent World Cups and other major sporting events.

Their actions came after an entertaining encounter in which Japan twice came from behind to secure a valuable point against the Dutch side. Despite trailing on two occasions, the Samurai Blue showed resilience and avoided defeat with a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

While the players impressed with their determination on the field, Japan's fans once again demonstrated why they are considered among the most respected supporters in world football.

Idman.Biz
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