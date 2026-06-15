World Cup 2026: Spain begin title quest, Iran set for opening match in the United States

The fifth matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has arrived.

As reported by İdman.Biz, following the tournament's first surprises and dominant victories, several more teams are set to enter the competition. Some begin their campaigns as title contenders, while others arrive hoping to write a new chapter in their football history.

Spain vs Cape Verde (June 15, 20:00 Baku time)

Spain open their Group H campaign against Cape Verde. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay are the other teams in the group, making a strong start crucial for Luis de la Fuente's side if they hope to secure first place.

Spain arrive at the World Cup as reigning European champions and one of the tournament favorites. However, La Roja have failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 in each of the last three World Cups, giving this campaign added significance.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, are making their World Cup debut. Qualifying for the tournament was already a historic achievement for the island nation, but Bubista's team will be eager to prove they are not in North America simply to gain experience.

The main talking point in the Spanish camp concerns Lamine Yamal. The teenage star is fit to play but is not expected to start. Nico Williams and Victor Munoz are also reportedly not at full fitness.

Spain are clear favorites, although the emotions of a World Cup debut and the unpredictability of an opening match could make life difficult for the Europeans.

Belgium vs Egypt (June 15, 23:00 Baku time)

Belgium and Egypt will kick off Group G, which also includes Iran and New Zealand. For both sides, the opening match could shape the battle for qualification to the knockout stage.

Belgium enter the tournament looking to move on from a disappointing 2022 World Cup and a Round-of-16 exit at Euro 2024. Nevertheless, the squad still boasts world-class talent, including Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and several experienced leaders.

Egypt return to the World Cup with high expectations after winning their qualifying group unbeaten. The Pharaohs are aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history. Their biggest attacking weapons remain Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Interestingly, the head-to-head record favors Egypt, who have won three of four previous meetings against Belgium, including the most recent encounter in 2022. Egypt have also never won a match at a World Cup finals tournament, making this fixture a potential landmark occasion.

Belgium remain favorites on paper, but Egypt appear to be a dangerous opening opponent thanks to their pace, star quality and motivation.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (June 16, 02:00 Baku time)

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay meet in the second Group H fixture. For Uruguay, the match presents an opportunity to immediately underline their status as one of the group's strongest teams. For Saudi Arabia, it is another chance to remind the football world of their famous victory over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia's preparations were far from ideal. The team changed head coach shortly before the tournament, leaving Georgios Donis limited time to work with the squad. However, the Saudis possess experience, discipline and the proven quality of Salem Al-Dawsari, who has already delivered on the biggest stage.

Uruguay arrive under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa. The South American side has become younger and more dynamic, with Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo among its key players. Araujo's participation remains uncertain due to a muscle problem.

Uruguay defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 at the 2018 World Cup and will be expected to prevail again. Although the team experienced travel delays from Mexico to the United States ahead of the match, the issue has not been treated as a major concern.

Uruguay are favorites, but Saudi Arabia have already shown they can punish stronger opponents who underestimate them.

Iran vs New Zealand (June 16, 05:00 Baku time)

Special attention will be focused on the match between Iran and New Zealand. The game comes against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East, despite reports of a recently reached agreement between the parties involved in the conflict.

Iran are appearing at their fourth consecutive World Cup and seventh overall. While Team Melli have become regular participants at the tournament, they have never advanced beyond the group stage. Amir Ghalenoei's side will rely on the experience of Mehdi Taremi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and other senior players, as well as a disciplined tactical approach.

Iran's preparations have not been straightforward. Alongside football-related challenges, the team has had to cope with significant political and media pressure. Against that backdrop, the opening match represents not only a sporting challenge but also an opportunity to demonstrate focus and resilience.

New Zealand return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. On that occasion, they remained unbeaten after drawing with Slovakia, Italy and Paraguay, yet still failed to progress. The expanded tournament format offers renewed hope. Their main star is captain and all-time leading scorer Chris Wood.

Iran and New Zealand have never met at a World Cup before. While Iran hold the advantage in the broader head-to-head history, this match carries enormous importance for both teams in the race to qualify from the group.

Iran appear to be the stronger side thanks to their World Cup experience and greater individual quality. However, New Zealand are known for their pragmatic style and view this match as a chance to move closer to a historic first World Cup victory.