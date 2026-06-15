15 June 2026
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Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener

Football
News
15 June 2026 17:30
15
Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener

Lionel Messi has fully recovered from injury and is expected to be in Argentina's starting lineup for their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, the Argentine captain has returned to full team training and is set to start against Algeria in the Group J opener.

According to the report, the discomfort caused by a strain in the back of Messi's thigh has completely subsided. Medical staff have cleared the veteran forward to play, and he is expected to enter the match in peak condition.

Messi's fitness is a major boost for Argentina as the reigning world champions begin their title defense. The 39-year-old remains the team's key figure and one of the biggest attractions of the tournament.

The upcoming World Cup is widely expected to be Messi's final appearance on football's biggest stage. His availability from the opening match is therefore significant not only for Argentina but also for millions of fans around the world eager to see the legendary forward in action once again.

Argentina will open their campaign against Algeria before facing Austria and Jordan later in the group stage as they look to advance deep into the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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