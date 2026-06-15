15 June 2026
EN

Portugal cancel training session and press conference due to severe weather

Football
News
15 June 2026 17:03
21
Portugal cancel training session and press conference due to severe weather

The Portugal national team has been forced to cancel its evening training session and scheduled press conference due to adverse weather conditions in the United States.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Mundo Deportivo, Portugal's training camp is located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. A sudden deterioration in weather conditions and the threat of a powerful storm led to changes in the team's schedule.

A press conference featuring midfielder Matheus Nunes was called off, while the training session that was due to follow was also canceled.

As a precautionary measure, a tent set up near the training base was evacuated. Journalists and members of the organizing committee were instructed to return to their vehicles while safety protocols were implemented.

Portugal are currently preparing for their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. The tournament began on June 11 and will run until July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Portuguese side will compete in Group K, where they are scheduled to face the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 17, Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 27.

Despite the weather-related disruption, Portugal remain one of the tournament's most closely watched teams as they aim to make a deep run in what could be Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance.

Idman.Biz
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