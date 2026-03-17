Three comebacks in one night? Storylines of the Champions League last-16 second legs

An unusual situation has emerged ahead of tonight’s Champions League round of 16 second-leg matches, with three home teams needing to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by İdman.Biz, such a scenario is extremely rare at this stage of the competition. Normally at least some ties remain finely balanced going into the return fixtures. Against this backdrop, the clash in London stands out as the only tie where the contest remains almost completely open after the first match.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Of all the home sides playing tonight, Manchester City arguably face the toughest test. After a 3-0 defeat in Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s team will need not just a strong performance but close to a perfect 90 minutes — perhaps even more. A three-goal victory would only take the tie to extra time, while City would need to win by four to advance without an additional half-hour.

The identity of the opponent adds further pressure. Real Madrid have built a reputation for managing ties when holding a comfortable advantage and can afford to play patiently. The Spanish side do have some selection concerns, however, with Ferland Mendy ruled out through a muscle injury. For City, the key question is not only whether they can score early, but whether they can remain composed without exposing themselves too soon.

Chelsea vs PSG

If Manchester City are chasing a footballing miracle against Real Madrid, Chelsea are trying to revive a tie that already resembles a thriller. A 5-2 defeat in Paris has left the London club with very little margin for error, as any goal from PSG could effectively end the contest.

However, the dynamic here feels slightly more chaotic and open than in the other ties involving a three-goal deficit. Chelsea are capable of playing with emotion and sustaining long periods of pressure, although the team heads into the second leg with several injury concerns. Reece James is unavailable, while Malo Gusto and Filip Jorgensen remain doubts.

For PSG, the objective is clear: survive the early pressure from the hosts and prevent the match from turning into a chaotic exchange of attacks. Luis Enrique recently noted that second legs in the Champions League often follow a very different script from the first.

Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt

Sporting’s task is both simple and extremely difficult. After losing 3-0 in Norway, the Lisbon side must impose a high tempo from the opening minutes, take risks and at the same time avoid giving Bodo/Glimt the space they thrive on during counter-attacks.

There is also a particular narrative in this tie. While City and Chelsea are chasing European giants, Sporting find themselves trying to recover against a team that until recently many observers did not view as a major force at this level. Yet today’s Bodo/Glimt are no longer a surprise package but a highly organised side with intensity, structure and growing confidence.

For the Portuguese club, hope lies in the home atmosphere and the possibility that an early goal could quickly change the psychology of the match. Until that happens, however, the Norwegian side appear one of the most comfortable teams heading into tonight’s games.

Arsenal vs Bayer

Against this backdrop, this tie feels the most traditional in footballing terms, with no need to calculate miracle comebacks. After a 1-1 draw in Germany, the contest effectively begins again, with Arsenal’s only advantage being home ground and the fact that they avoided defeat in the first leg thanks to a late penalty from Kai Havertz.

Here the outcome may depend less on emotion and more on discipline. Bayer remain a very structured side capable of defending patiently without the ball, while Arsenal tend to impose tempo through positional pressure. Neither team appears doomed, which could make this encounter the most tense and finely balanced of the evening.

Nevertheless, Arsenal enter the match as clear favourites, considering the way the Gunners dominated the Champions League league phase and their strong position at the top of the Premier League table.