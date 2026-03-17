Azerbaijani referee Aliyar Aghayev appointed for UEFA Conference League last-16 clash

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has been appointed to officiate a UEFA Conference League round of 16 match between AEK Larnaca and Crystal Palace.

According to the official website of AFFA, as reported by İdman.Biz, Aghayev will serve as the main referee for the second-leg encounter scheduled to take place in Cyprus.

He will be assisted by fellow Azerbaijani officials Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali, while Elchin Masiyev has been named as the fourth official. The video assistant referee (VAR) for the match will be Dutch official Jeroen Manschot, with Azerbaijan’s Nicat Ismayilli working as the assistant VAR.

The match will be played on March 19 at the AEK Arena in Larnaca. The first leg in England ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving the tie wide open ahead of the decisive return match.

Aghayev is one of the most experienced referees from Azerbaijan on the international stage and regularly officiates UEFA competitions, including qualifiers and knockout matches in European tournaments.