17 March 2026
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Laporta leaves door open for Messi return to Barcelona

World football
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17 March 2026 17:50
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Laporta leaves door open for Messi return to Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has suggested that Lionel Messi could still have a future at the club in some capacity after being re-elected for a third term, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking after confirming his renewed mandate, Laporta said the club’s doors remain open to the Argentine legend, who spent more than two decades with Barcelona and became the most iconic player in its history.

“Lionel will always be connected to Barcelona, in whatever way he himself wants,” Laporta told TV3. “Our doors are open if he decides he wants to continue helping strengthen and enhance the greatness of our club.”

Laporta was recently re-elected as president and will remain in charge until 2031. His comments revive the long-running conversation about Messi’s possible return to Barcelona in some role, whether on the pitch, as an ambassador or within the club structure.

Messi, now 38, currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. The Argentine forward left Barcelona in 2021 after the club’s financial difficulties prevented a contract renewal, bringing an emotional end to a spell that began when he joined the academy in 2000.

During his time in Spain, Messi won multiple Champions League and La Liga titles and became Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

Idman.Biz
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