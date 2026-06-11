11 June 2026
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Infantino defends World Cup 2026 ticket prices

World Cup 2026
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11 June 2026 10:30
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Infantino defends World Cup 2026 ticket prices

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has commented on ticket prices for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, İdman.biz reports.

According to the FIFA chief, tickets for World Cup matches remain cheaper than those for playoff games in other major sports competitions in the United States.

“Ticket prices for World Cup matches are lower than prices for all playoff stages in other sports in the United States. When tickets are put on sale, they are sold at higher prices. This shows that everything has been calculated correctly. Such decisions are made after a comprehensive analysis,” Infantino said.

Ticket prices have been one of the key topics ahead of the tournament, which will be held in North America and is expected to attract huge interest from fans around the world. The 2026 edition will also be the first World Cup with 48 teams, making it the largest tournament in FIFA history.

The competition will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Argentina will enter the tournament as the reigning world champion after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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