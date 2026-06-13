13 June 2026
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Rajabzadeh set for Glory Collision 9 title Grand Prix showdown - VIDEO

Kickboxing
News
13 June 2026 16:03
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Rajabzadeh set for Glory Collision 9 title Grand Prix showdown

Azerbaijani kickboxing star Bahram Rajabzadeh will step into the ring today at the Glory Collision 9 event in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the fighter, who competes in the 95 kg division, will face Morocco's Mohamed Touchassie in the quarterfinals of an eight-man Grand Prix tournament being held for the Glory championship belt.

Rajabzadeh enters the competition as one of the leading contenders for the title. The Azerbaijani has built an impressive reputation in the sport, compiling 73 victories, including 65 wins by knockout, making him one of the most dangerous strikers in the division.

Glory Collision is one of the promotion's flagship events and regularly features some of the world's top kickboxers. The Grand Prix format requires fighters to win multiple bouts in a single event in order to capture the championship prize, making endurance and recovery just as important as skill and power.

With his explosive fighting style and proven knockout ability, Rajabzadeh is widely considered one of the favorites to go deep into the tournament and challenge for the prestigious Glory title.

A strong performance in Rotterdam would further enhance the Azerbaijani fighter's growing international profile and strengthen his status among the elite names in global kickboxing.

Idman.Biz
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