6 April 2026
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Major Kickboxing Tournament to Be Held in Baku

Kickboxing
News
4 April 2026 17:55
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Major Kickboxing Tournament to Be Held in Baku

A kickboxing tournament will take place today in Baku.

According to Idman.biz, the competition is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation and the Special Purpose Sports Club, and is dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Athletes will compete across cadet, junior, youth, and senior age categories. In total, 34 teams from Baku and 10 from the regions will participate. Overall, the tournament will feature 44 teams and nearly 400 athletes.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 14:00 at the Sarhadchi Olympic Sports Center.

It should be noted that the tournament aims to contribute to the development of kickboxing in the country, promote youth engagement in sports, and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

The competition will conclude on April 5.

Idman.Biz
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