28 March 2026
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Bahram Rajabzade withdraws from Glory title fight due to injury - VIDEO

Kickboxing
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28 March 2026 13:08
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Bahram Rajabzade withdraws from Glory title fight due to injury - VIDEO

Azerbaijani kickboxer Bahram Rajabzade will miss his scheduled title bout in the Glory promotion this April after sustaining an injury in training.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the fighter confirmed the news himself via social media, revealing that he had suffered a muscle tear in his leg. Rajabzade is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, ruling him out of competition for the foreseeable future.

The bout had been set for 25 April, where he was due to face Donovan Wisse in a title fight, making it one of the most significant opportunities of his career.

Glory is regarded as one of the leading organisations in professional kickboxing, and Rajabzade’s withdrawal represents a setback both for the athlete and for Azerbaijani representation on the international stage.

Idman.Biz
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