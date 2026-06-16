World Cup 2026: a day of draws and surprises - VIDEO

The fifth matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup turned out to be one of the most unusual since the start of the tournament.

As reported by İdman.Biz, all four games played on Monday ended in draws. In Groups G and H, no team managed to secure a victory, while debutants, goalkeepers and underdogs stole the spotlight by challenging some of the tournament’s favorites.

The biggest surprise came in the clash between Spain and Cape Verde. One of the leading contenders for the title failed to break down the defense of the World Cup debutants, with the match ending goalless at 0-0. Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha was the hero of the evening, producing several crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

In Group G, Belgium avoided defeat against Egypt. The African side took the lead through Emam Ashour, but Belgium fought back in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw. The turning point came after the introduction of Romelu Lukaku, whose presence helped create the pressure that led to Mohamed Hany’s own goal.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay also shared the points. Abdulelah Al-Amri put the Saudis ahead, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side rescued a draw late in the match thanks to a goal from Maxi Araujo, making the final score 1-1.

The most entertaining game of the day was the encounter between Iran and New Zealand. Elijah Just scored twice to give New Zealand the lead on two occasions, but Iran responded each time. Ramin Rezaeian equalized first before Mohammad Mohebi struck to secure a 2-2 draw.

The results created a rare situation in both Groups G and H, where all teams finished the opening round with one point each. With the standings perfectly balanced, the battle for qualification to the knockout stage remains completely open ahead of the second round of matches.