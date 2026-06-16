16 June 2026
EN

World Cup 2026: a day of draws and surprises - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
News
16 June 2026 09:38
56
World Cup 2026: a day of draws and surprises

The fifth matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup turned out to be one of the most unusual since the start of the tournament.

As reported by İdman.Biz, all four games played on Monday ended in draws. In Groups G and H, no team managed to secure a victory, while debutants, goalkeepers and underdogs stole the spotlight by challenging some of the tournament’s favorites.

The biggest surprise came in the clash between Spain and Cape Verde. One of the leading contenders for the title failed to break down the defense of the World Cup debutants, with the match ending goalless at 0-0. Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha was the hero of the evening, producing several crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

In Group G, Belgium avoided defeat against Egypt. The African side took the lead through Emam Ashour, but Belgium fought back in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw. The turning point came after the introduction of Romelu Lukaku, whose presence helped create the pressure that led to Mohamed Hany’s own goal.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay also shared the points. Abdulelah Al-Amri put the Saudis ahead, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side rescued a draw late in the match thanks to a goal from Maxi Araujo, making the final score 1-1.

The most entertaining game of the day was the encounter between Iran and New Zealand. Elijah Just scored twice to give New Zealand the lead on two occasions, but Iran responded each time. Ramin Rezaeian equalized first before Mohammad Mohebi struck to secure a 2-2 draw.

The results created a rare situation in both Groups G and H, where all teams finished the opening round with one point each. With the standings perfectly balanced, the battle for qualification to the knockout stage remains completely open ahead of the second round of matches.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Iran players raise concerns with FIFA president after New Zealand draw
16:30
World Cup 2026

Iran players raise concerns with FIFA president after New Zealand draw

Gianni Infantino promises support following complaints over travel and logistical difficulties
World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan
15:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan

Cape Verde goalkeeper offered himself to Azerbaijani clubs in 2023
Superstars take center stage at World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland enter the fray
14:30
World Cup 2026

Superstars take center stage at World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland enter the fray

Groups I and J will open the sixth matchday of the tournament
World Cup 2026: Uruguay players checked like drug traffickers in the United States
13:29
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Uruguay players checked like drug traffickers in the United States - VIDEO

Extensive security inspection sparks criticism on social media
World Cup 2026 already surpasses Qatar 2022 own-goal tally
12:30
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 already surpasses Qatar 2022 own-goal tally

Three own goals have been scored in just six days of the tournament
World Cup 2026: Cape Verde goalkeeper sets historic record
10:02
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Cape Verde goalkeeper sets historic record

Veteran Vozinha becomes the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a World Cup debut

Most read

Brazil begin their World Cup 2026 journey, Turkey's long-awaited return
13 June 18:00
World Cup 2026

Brazil begin their World Cup 2026 journey, Turkey's long-awaited return

Four matches on the third day of the tournament could bring plenty of surprises for football fans
Pulisic surpasses Ronaldo in World Cup assists despite playing far fewer matches
13 June 16:48
World football

Pulisic surpasses Ronaldo in World Cup assists despite playing far fewer matches

US captain reached a notable milestone during his team's 4-1 victory over Paraguay
World Cup 2026: Morocco Stuns Brazil
14 June 04:17
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Morocco Stuns Brazil

Morocco hold five-time world champions to a draw in Group C opener

Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener
15 June 17:30
Football

Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener

Argentine captain has recovered from injury ahead of clash with Algeria