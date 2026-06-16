16 June 2026
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World Cup 2026: Cape Verde goalkeeper sets historic record

World Cup 2026
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16 June 2026 10:02
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World Cup 2026: Cape Verde goalkeeper sets historic record

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha etched his name into FIFA World Cup history following his team's impressive performance against Spain.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 40-year-old shot-stopper was the standout performer in Cape Verde's goalless draw against Spain in their opening Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran goalkeeper, who plays in Portugal's second division, produced seven saves and was deservedly named Player of the Match. His heroics frustrated one of the tournament favorites, helping World Cup debutants Cape Verde secure a valuable point in their first-ever match on football's biggest stage.

The result was one of the biggest surprises of the fifth matchday, as Spain dominated possession and created numerous chances but failed to find a way past the inspired goalkeeper.

With his clean sheet, Vozinha set a new World Cup record, becoming the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep his goal intact in his debut match at the tournament.

The draw left Group H perfectly balanced after the opening round, with Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay all level on one point.

Idman.Biz
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