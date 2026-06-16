16 June 2026
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World Cup 2026: Uruguay players checked like drug traffickers in the United States - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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16 June 2026 13:29
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World Cup 2026: Uruguay players checked like drug traffickers in the United States

The Uruguay national team encountered strict security measures after arriving in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, players from the South American side were stopped near the team bus while their luggage and equipment underwent inspection with the assistance of security dogs. Footage circulating on social media also showed security personnel using handheld metal detectors during the process.

The incident quickly attracted attention online, with many fans questioning the necessity of such extensive checks involving one of the tournament's participating teams. Particular focus was placed on midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who appeared visibly frustrated while waiting for the inspection to be completed.

One social media user strongly criticized the situation, claiming that teams were being treated unfairly and comparing the procedures to criminal investigations. The comments added to the growing debate surrounding organizational and security-related issues during the tournament.

Uruguay's journey to the United States had already been disrupted before the team's arrival. Their flight from Mexico was delayed for several hours due to problems related to travel authorization documents.

The incident is not an isolated case. Earlier in the tournament, the national teams of Uzbekistan and Senegal were also reported to have experienced unusual security procedures, prompting discussion among supporters and media outlets.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams and has already produced several off-field controversies alongside the action on the pitch.

Idman.Biz
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