World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan

Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Josimar Dias, better known as Vozinha, was once close to continuing his career in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Haqqin.az, the veteran goalkeeper expressed a desire to join an Azerbaijani club in 2023 while he was playing for Slovak side Trencin.

Football agent Fuad Ibrahim revealed that Vozinha personally contacted him and said he was interested in moving to Azerbaijan. According to the agent, the goalkeeper requested an annual salary of $100,000 (approximately 170,000 manats).

“Unfortunately, none of our clubs showed interest in him,” Ibrahim said while sharing screenshots of his correspondence with the player.

Three years later, Vozinha has become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 40-year-old goalkeeper played a crucial role in Cape Verde’s historic 0-0 draw against Spain in the opening round of Group H matches, producing seven saves and earning the Player of the Match award.

The performance also secured his place in World Cup history, as he became the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet in his debut match at the tournament.

According to reports, Vozinha's social media following increased by millions within hours after his heroics against one of the tournament favorites.

The goalkeeper’s nickname, Vozinha, means “little grandmother” in Portuguese. He received it as a child because he spent much of his time with his grandmother while his parents were busy working.

Vozinha joined Portuguese club Chaves in 2024 and has also played for Zimbru in Moldova, Gil Vicente in Portugal and AEL Limassol in Cyprus. Cape Verde's next World Cup match is scheduled for June 22 against Uruguay.