16 June 2026
EN

World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan

World Cup 2026
News
16 June 2026 15:26
17
World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan

Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Josimar Dias, better known as Vozinha, was once close to continuing his career in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Haqqin.az, the veteran goalkeeper expressed a desire to join an Azerbaijani club in 2023 while he was playing for Slovak side Trencin.

Football agent Fuad Ibrahim revealed that Vozinha personally contacted him and said he was interested in moving to Azerbaijan. According to the agent, the goalkeeper requested an annual salary of $100,000 (approximately 170,000 manats).

“Unfortunately, none of our clubs showed interest in him,” Ibrahim said while sharing screenshots of his correspondence with the player.

Three years later, Vozinha has become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 40-year-old goalkeeper played a crucial role in Cape Verde’s historic 0-0 draw against Spain in the opening round of Group H matches, producing seven saves and earning the Player of the Match award.

The performance also secured his place in World Cup history, as he became the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet in his debut match at the tournament.

According to reports, Vozinha's social media following increased by millions within hours after his heroics against one of the tournament favorites.

The goalkeeper’s nickname, Vozinha, means “little grandmother” in Portuguese. He received it as a child because he spent much of his time with his grandmother while his parents were busy working.

Vozinha joined Portuguese club Chaves in 2024 and has also played for Zimbru in Moldova, Gil Vicente in Portugal and AEL Limassol in Cyprus. Cape Verde's next World Cup match is scheduled for June 22 against Uruguay.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Iran players raise concerns with FIFA president after New Zealand draw
16:30
World Cup 2026

Iran players raise concerns with FIFA president after New Zealand draw

Gianni Infantino promises support following complaints over travel and logistical difficulties
Superstars take center stage at World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland enter the fray
14:30
World Cup 2026

Superstars take center stage at World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland enter the fray

Groups I and J will open the sixth matchday of the tournament
World Cup 2026: Uruguay players checked like drug traffickers in the United States
13:29
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Uruguay players checked like drug traffickers in the United States - VIDEO

Extensive security inspection sparks criticism on social media
World Cup 2026 already surpasses Qatar 2022 own-goal tally
12:30
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 already surpasses Qatar 2022 own-goal tally

Three own goals have been scored in just six days of the tournament
World Cup 2026: Cape Verde goalkeeper sets historic record
10:02
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Cape Verde goalkeeper sets historic record

Veteran Vozinha becomes the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a World Cup debut
World Cup 2026: a day of draws and surprises
09:38
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: a day of draws and surprises - VIDEO

All four matches on the fifth day ended without a winner

Most read

Brazil begin their World Cup 2026 journey, Turkey's long-awaited return
13 June 18:00
World Cup 2026

Brazil begin their World Cup 2026 journey, Turkey's long-awaited return

Four matches on the third day of the tournament could bring plenty of surprises for football fans
Pulisic surpasses Ronaldo in World Cup assists despite playing far fewer matches
13 June 16:48
World football

Pulisic surpasses Ronaldo in World Cup assists despite playing far fewer matches

US captain reached a notable milestone during his team's 4-1 victory over Paraguay
World Cup 2026: Morocco Stuns Brazil
14 June 04:17
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Morocco Stuns Brazil

Morocco hold five-time world champions to a draw in Group C opener

Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener
15 June 17:30
Football

Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener

Argentine captain has recovered from injury ahead of clash with Algeria