Araz-Nakhchivan extend contract with Ulvi Iskandarov

Araz-Nakhchivan have extended the contract of forward Ulvi Iskandarov.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the club's press service announced the agreement.

The parties have signed a new one-year deal, meaning the 29-year-old player will continue representing the Red-Whites during the 2026/27 season.

Iskandarov has been playing for Araz-Nakhchivan since the 2024/25 campaign and has established himself as one of the key members of the team's first squad.

The club have been actively working to maintain the core of the squad ahead of the new season. Earlier, Araz-Nakhchivan also renewed contracts with Tarlan Ahmadli, Omar Buludov and Slavik Alkhasov.

The contract extension comes shortly after the club appointed former Azerbaijan national team player Javid Huseynov as head coach. The new manager is expected to lead Araz-Nakhchivan in both domestic competitions and their upcoming European campaign.