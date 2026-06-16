Qarabag to learn Europa League first qualifying round opponent today

The draw for the first qualifying round of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League will take place today.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the ceremony will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, where Qarabag will discover their opponent for the opening stage of the competition.

The Aghdam club’s list of potential opponents includes Zilina of Slovakia, Vojvodina of Serbia, Universitatea Craiova of Romania, Aluminij of Slovenia, Derry City of Ireland and Vestri of Iceland.

The draw is scheduled to begin at 19:00 Baku time.

Qarabag are one of Azerbaijan’s most experienced clubs in European competitions and have regularly represented the country on the continental stage in recent years. The team will be aiming to start the new season with a successful qualifying campaign and continue its strong European record.

The first qualifying round matches are scheduled for July 9 and July 16. The winners will advance to the next stage of the tournament.