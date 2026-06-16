Sabah sign Patrick Orfe Mbina on permanent deal

Sabah have completed the permanent transfer of striker Patrick Orfe Mbina after activating the purchase option included in his loan agreement.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijani club announced that the transfer clause in the deal with Slovenian side Maribor has officially come into effect. The 25-year-old Gabon international has signed a three-year contract with Sabah.

Mbina joined the club on loan in February and quickly became part of the squad during the decisive stage of the season. Since arriving in Baku, he has made 11 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

The decision to secure the striker on a permanent basis reflects Sabah's confidence in the player's abilities as the club prepares for a busy campaign that includes participation in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers following its historic Azerbaijani Premier League title triumph.

Before moving to Azerbaijan, Mbina gained experience in European football with Maribor, one of Slovenia's most successful clubs. His pace, physical presence and finishing ability are expected to strengthen Sabah's attacking options in both domestic and continental competitions.

The signing is part of Sabah's efforts to retain key performers and build a competitive squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.