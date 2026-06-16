17 June 2026
EN

Araz-Nakhchivan appoint Javid Huseynov as head coach

Azerbaijan football
News
16 June 2026 17:30
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Araz-Nakhchivan appoint Javid Huseynov as head coach

Araz-Nakhchivan have announced the appointment of Javid Huseynov as the club's new head coach.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijani club confirmed that the 38-year-old specialist has signed a one-year contract and will lead the team into the new season.

Huseynov enjoyed a long playing career and represented several Azerbaijani clubs, including Turan, MOIK, Olimpik, Inter, Neftchi, Baku, Gabala and Zira. He also spent part of his career in Turkey with Adana Demirspor. At international level, he played for Azerbaijan's youth, under-21 and senior national teams.

After retiring from professional football, Huseynov moved into coaching. He began his managerial career at Shamakhi before working with Jabrayil and Turan Tovuz. He also had a spell in charge of Sabail, gaining valuable experience in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The appointment comes during a period of change for Araz-Nakhchivan, who finished sixth in the Azerbaijan Premier League last season. Following the conclusion of the campaign, the club parted ways with Ukrainian coach Andriy Demchenko and began searching for a new direction ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Huseynov's first major task will be to help the club build on last season's progress and establish itself as a stronger contender in the domestic championship.

Idman.Biz
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