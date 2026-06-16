Sabah to learn Champions League first qualifying round opponent today

Sabah will discover their opponent in the first qualifying round of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League later today.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the draw ceremony will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and is scheduled to begin at 18:00 Baku time.

The Azerbaijani champions are among the seeded teams in the opening qualifying round and could face one of several potential opponents from across Europe. The list includes Shamrock Rovers of Ireland, The New Saints (TNS) of Wales, Vikingur of Iceland, Larne of Northern Ireland, KuPS of Finland, Kairat of Kazakhstan, Petrocub of Moldova, Flora of Estonia, Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, Universitatea Craiova of Romania, KI Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands, Drita of Kosovo, Borac Banja Luka of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Riga of Latvia.

Sabah secured a historic place in the Champions League after winning the Azerbaijan Premier League title, earning the club its first opportunity to compete in Europe's most prestigious club tournament as national champions.

The first qualifying round matches are scheduled to be played on July 7-8 and July 14-15. The winners will advance to the second qualifying round, while eliminated teams will continue their European campaign in UEFA competitions.

The draw will mark the beginning of Sabah's European journey for the new season, with fans eagerly awaiting the identity of the club's first continental opponent.