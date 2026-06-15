15 June 2026
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Historic UFC Freedom 250 held at the White House: full results

MMA
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15 June 2026 11:03
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Historic UFC Freedom 250 held at the White House: full results

UFC made history on the night of June 14-15 by staging UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., marking the first major event in the promotion's history to be held at the official residence of a U.S. president.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the main event featured a lightweight title clash between reigning champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. After four intense rounds, doctors stopped the fight due to severe cuts and swelling on Topuria’s face. The champion's corner was advised not to allow him to continue into the fifth round, giving Gaethje a technical knockout victory.

The win crowned Gaethje the undisputed UFC lightweight champion and delivered the biggest achievement of his career. For Topuria, the result marked the first defeat of his professional career after entering the bout unbeaten.

The historic event also featured several spectacular finishes. In the co-main event, Ciryl Gane knocked out former UFC champion Alex Pereira in the second round. Former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley stopped Aiemann Zahabi with a second-round knockout, while Josh Hokit scored a second-round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis.

Mauricio Ruffy needed only one round to finish Michael Chandler, continuing his rapid rise in the division. Bo Nickal also secured a first-round knockout win against Kyle Daukaus, while Diego Lopes defeated Steve Garcia by knockout in the second round.

UFC Freedom 250 results:

* Justin Gaethje def. Ilia Topuria (TKO, doctor's stoppage/corner stoppage between rounds 4 and 5)
* Ciryl Gane def. Alex Pereira (KO, Round 2)
* Sean O'Malley def. Aiemann Zahabi (KO, Round 2)
* Josh Hokit def. Derrick Lewis (KO, Round 2)
* Mauricio Ruffy def. Michael Chandler (KO, Round 1)
* Bo Nickal def. Kyle Daukaus (KO, Round 1)
* Diego Lopes def. Steve Garcia (KO, Round 2)

Beyond the championship change, UFC Freedom 250 will be remembered as a landmark moment for mixed martial arts. The unprecedented setting, combined with a card filled with dramatic finishes and title implications, turned the White House event into one of the most talked-about nights in UFC history.

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