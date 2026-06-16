Zira extend contract with captain Gismat Aliyev

Zira have secured the future of one of their key players by extending the contract of captain Gismat Aliyev.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Baku-based club have reached an agreement with the 29-year-old defender on a new two-year contract.

Aliyev has been part of Zira since 2020 and has established himself as one of the team's most important players during that period. His consistent performances and leadership qualities earned him the captain's armband, making him a central figure both on and off the pitch.

In addition to his club duties, Aliyev is a regular member of the Azerbaijan national team and is considered one of the more experienced players in the squad.

The contract extension comes ahead of an important season for Zira, who are preparing to compete in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers. The club secured a place in European competition after being selected to represent Azerbaijan following UEFA's decision not to admit Turan Tovuz to the tournament.

By retaining their captain, Zira have taken another step toward maintaining stability and experience within the squad as they aim to make an impact on both the domestic and European stages.