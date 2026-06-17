17 June 2026
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Azerbaijan international Jalal Huseynov joins Romanian side Petrolul

Football
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17 June 2026 13:59
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Azerbaijan international Jalal Huseynov joins Romanian side Petrolul

Azerbaijan national team defender Jalal Huseynov will continue his career in Romania.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Petrolul have officially announced the signing of the 23-year-old centre-back.

The player has signed a two-year contract with the Romanian club and will begin a new chapter of his career in the country's top division.

Huseynov most recently played for Bulgarian side Arda, where he gained valuable experience in domestic and European competitions. The move to Romania represents another important step in the development of the young defender, who remains a regular member of the Azerbaijan national team setup.

Petrolul are one of the most historic and successful clubs in Romanian football. Based in the city of Ploiesti, the team competes in the Romanian SuperLiga and plays its home matches at the Ilie Oana Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 15,000 spectators.

In the 2025/26 season, Petrolul finished 12th in the regular season standings. Under the Romanian SuperLiga format, the 16 participating clubs are divided into championship and relegation groups after a double round-robin stage. Petrolul subsequently competed in the play-out section and finished sixth within that group.

The club has won multiple Romanian league titles throughout its history and remains one of the country's traditional football institutions. Huseynov will now look to establish himself in Romanian football and help Petrolul achieve a stronger finish in the upcoming campaign.

Idman.Biz
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