Neftchi to learn UEFA Conference League opponent today

Neftchi will find out its opponent for the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League today.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the draw ceremony will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Baku time and will determine the next European challenger for the Azerbaijani side.

Neftchi secured a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers after finishing the 2025/26 season among Azerbaijan's top clubs and will be aiming to reach the group stage of the competition.

The first-leg matches of the second qualifying round are scheduled for July 21-22, while the return fixtures will be played on July 28-29.