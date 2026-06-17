17 June 2026
EN

Neftchi to learn UEFA Conference League opponent today

Football
News
17 June 2026 09:59
16
Neftchi to learn UEFA Conference League opponent today

Neftchi will find out its opponent for the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League today.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the draw ceremony will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Baku time and will determine the next European challenger for the Azerbaijani side.

Neftchi secured a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers after finishing the 2025/26 season among Azerbaijan's top clubs and will be aiming to reach the group stage of the competition.

The first-leg matches of the second qualifying round are scheduled for July 21-22, while the return fixtures will be played on July 28-29.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

World Cup 2026: Austria come from behind to beat Jordan
11:58
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Austria come from behind to beat Jordan - VIDEO

Ralf Rangnick's side move level with Argentina at the top of Group J
Haaland hails Messi after World Cup hat-trick
11:29
World Cup 2026

Haaland hails Messi after World Cup hat-trick

Norwegian striker calls Argentina captain a "madman" and adds a crown emoji
Messi explains tears after goal at the 2026 World Cup
10:30
World Cup 2026

Messi explains tears after goal at the 2026 World Cup

Argentina captain admits he went through a difficult period away from football
World Cup 2026: Messi's hat-trick and Mbappe's brace light up day six
09:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Messi's hat-trick and Mbappe's brace light up day six - VIDEO

Argentina, France and Norway open their campaigns with victories
Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match
16 June 18:00
World Cup 2026

Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match

Vinicius shares image of national team stars relaxing at training camp
Araz-Nakhchivan appoint Javid Huseynov as head coach
16 June 17:30
Azerbaijan football

Araz-Nakhchivan appoint Javid Huseynov as head coach

Former Azerbaijan international signs one-year contract

Most read

Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener
15 June 17:30
Football

Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener

Argentine captain has recovered from injury ahead of clash with Algeria
World Cup 2026: Spain begin title quest, Iran set for opening match in the United States
15 June 17:59
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Spain begin title quest, Iran set for opening match in the United States

Fifth matchday will launch the action in Groups G and H
World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan
16 June 15:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan

Cape Verde goalkeeper offered himself to Azerbaijani clubs in 2023
World Cup 2026: Germany and Sweden cruise, Netherlands held by Japan
15 June 10:18
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Germany and Sweden cruise, Netherlands held by Japan - VIDEO

Fourth matchday delivers goals, dominant victories and a thrilling draw