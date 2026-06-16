17 June 2026
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Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match

World Cup 2026
News
16 June 2026 18:00
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Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior has shared a glimpse of life inside the national team's camp during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Real Madrid star posted a photo on social media showing several Brazil players enjoying a card game during their downtime.

The image features Vinicius alongside Santos forward Neymar, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Neymar's appearance in the photo attracted particular attention. The Brazilian superstar missed his team's opening World Cup match against Morocco and is also expected to be unavailable for Brazil's second group-stage fixture.

The 34-year-old remains one of the key figures in Brazilian football, and fans continue to closely monitor his recovery as the tournament progresses.

Brazil opened their World Cup campaign on June 14 with a 1-1 draw against Morocco. Carlo Ancelotti's side still have group-stage matches remaining against Haiti and Scotland as they seek a place in the knockout rounds.

The five-time world champions arrived at the tournament among the favorites for the title, but the draw against Morocco highlighted the challenges awaiting them in the expanded 48-team competition.

Idman.Biz
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