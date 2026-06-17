17 June 2026
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World Cup 2026: Messi's hat-trick and Mbappe's brace light up day six - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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17 June 2026 09:26
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World Cup 2026: Messi's hat-trick and Mbappe's brace light up day six

The sixth matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup belonged to football's biggest stars, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland all making headlines in their teams' opening matches.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the standout performer of the day was Argentina captain Lionel Messi. The 38-year-old forward scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria in Group J, finding the net in the 17th, 60th and 76th minutes.

The three goals took Messi's World Cup tally to 16, allowing him to equal the all-time tournament scoring record held by Miroslav Klose. The reigning world champions began their title defence in convincing fashion and moved to the top of their group.

France also made an impressive start in Group I, defeating Senegal 3-1. Kylian Mbappe struck twice, scoring in the 66th minute and deep into stoppage time, while Bradley Barcola added another goal for Didier Deschamps' side. Senegal's only goal came from Ibrahima Mbaye.

In the other Group I match, Norway defeated Iraq 4-1. Erling Haaland scored twice to register his first-ever World Cup goals and lead the Scandinavian side to a successful return to the global stage after a lengthy absence.

With Messi, Mbappe and Haaland all delivering decisive performances, the sixth day of the tournament provided an early glimpse of what could become a thrilling race for the Golden Boot.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will conclude on July 19.

Idman.Biz
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