Iran players raise concerns with FIFA president after New Zealand draw

FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the Iran national team's dressing room after their 2-2 draw against New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Iranian players used the opportunity to inform the FIFA chief about several organizational challenges they have faced during the tournament.

According to members of the team, the original plan was to spend the night in Los Angeles and hold a recovery training session the following morning. Instead, the squad was instructed to board a flight immediately after the match and return to its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico.

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi said the travel schedule was affecting the team's preparation.

“Immediately after the match we have to fly, hold a recovery session in Mexico in the morning, and then return to Los Angeles again. It is very difficult to play under such conditions. FIFA should help us more,” Taremi said.

The striker also hinted that the issues extended beyond football logistics.

“Everyone understands what is happening. You know where we are,” he added.

According to the players, Infantino responded by saying that he understood their difficulties and would try to help resolve the situation. The FIFA president reportedly praised the Iranian team for remaining competitive despite the obstacles and encouraged them to continue fighting for qualification.

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei described his side as one of the teams facing the greatest pressure at the tournament. He also noted that several members of the delegation and journalists were unable to enter the United States because of visa-related issues.

The draw against New Zealand left Iran with one point in Group G. With two matches still to play, the Asian side remains firmly in contention for a place in the knockout stage, although concerns over travel arrangements and administrative hurdles continue to overshadow part of their World Cup campaign.