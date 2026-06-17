17 June 2026
EN

Messi explains tears after goal at the 2026 World Cup

World Cup 2026
News
17 June 2026 10:30
15
Messi explains tears after goal at the 2026 World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has explained his emotional reaction after scoring his first goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Algeria.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 38-year-old forward revealed that his tears had nothing to do with football.

"Yes, I cried after the first goal... But it was because of things that have absolutely nothing to do with football. I went through several difficult days, but I am grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always there for me and gave me a lot of strength," Messi said.

The Group J encounter ended with a convincing 3-0 victory for Argentina. Messi was the star of the match, scoring all three goals and recording a hat-trick.

With those strikes, the Argentine legend increased his World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing level with Miroslav Klose at the top of the tournament's all-time scoring chart.

The reigning world champions made a successful start to their title defence at the tournament being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi's performance once again underlined his importance to Argentina as they pursue another World Cup triumph.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

World Cup 2026: Austria come from behind to beat Jordan
11:58
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Austria come from behind to beat Jordan - VIDEO

Ralf Rangnick's side move level with Argentina at the top of Group J
Haaland hails Messi after World Cup hat-trick
11:29
World Cup 2026

Haaland hails Messi after World Cup hat-trick

Norwegian striker calls Argentina captain a "madman" and adds a crown emoji
World Cup 2026: Messi's hat-trick and Mbappe's brace light up day six
09:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Messi's hat-trick and Mbappe's brace light up day six - VIDEO

Argentina, France and Norway open their campaigns with victories
Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match
16 June 18:00
World Cup 2026

Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match

Vinicius shares image of national team stars relaxing at training camp
Iran players raise concerns with FIFA president after New Zealand draw
16 June 16:30
World Cup 2026

Iran players raise concerns with FIFA president after New Zealand draw

Gianni Infantino promises support following complaints over travel and logistical difficulties
World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan
16 June 15:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan

Cape Verde goalkeeper offered himself to Azerbaijani clubs in 2023

Most read

Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener
15 June 17:30
Football

Messi fully fit and set to start Argentina's World Cup opener

Argentine captain has recovered from injury ahead of clash with Algeria
World Cup 2026: Spain begin title quest, Iran set for opening match in the United States
15 June 17:59
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Spain begin title quest, Iran set for opening match in the United States

Fifth matchday will launch the action in Groups G and H
World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan
16 June 15:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan

Cape Verde goalkeeper offered himself to Azerbaijani clubs in 2023
World Cup 2026: Germany and Sweden cruise, Netherlands held by Japan
15 June 10:18
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Germany and Sweden cruise, Netherlands held by Japan - VIDEO

Fourth matchday delivers goals, dominant victories and a thrilling draw