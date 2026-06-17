World Cup 2026: Ronaldo begins his sixth World Cup, England face old rivals

The 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its seventh matchday.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the day promises several intriguing storylines: Portugal begin their quest for a first-ever world title, England face Croatia in one of the most compelling fixtures of the opening round, Ghana and Panama battle for crucial points, while Uzbekistan prepare for their historic debut in the World Cup finals.

Portugal vs DR Congo (June 17, 21:00)

Portugal begin their Group K campaign against DR Congo. Roberto Martinez's side enter the tournament as clear favourites, boasting greater experience, superior squad depth and higher individual quality.

The main focus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo. For the 41-year-old forward, this is already his sixth World Cup appearance, and Portugal will be eager to show from the opening whistle that they are aiming for much more than simply adding another chapter to their captain's remarkable story.

The African side return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when they competed under the name Zaire. On that occasion, they lost all three matches and failed to score a single goal.

Ahead of the tournament, DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre insisted his team would not fear the favourites and would be prepared to take risks. The Congolese squad includes players from several strong European leagues, with quick counter-attacks likely to be their main weapon. Nevertheless, Portugal remain overwhelming favourites and are expected to start with a victory.

England vs Croatia (June 17, 23:59)

One of the standout matches of the seventh matchday takes place in Group L, where England face Croatia. On paper, Thomas Tuchel's side are favourites, possessing one of the most balanced and valuable squads in the tournament and being considered among the leading contenders for the title.

However, Croatia have long ceased to be just another opponent for England. The Croatians famously eliminated the Three Lions in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, winning 2-1 after extra time. England gained revenge at Euro 2020 with a 1-0 victory, but the psychological significance of this rivalry remains.

Historically, England hold the advantage with six wins, three defeats and two draws. Yet Croatia continue to be an awkward opponent thanks to their experience, tournament pedigree and strong midfield.

Tuchel recently stated that World Cup pressure should help England unlock their full potential. However, the team faces some selection concerns. Tino Livramento has been ruled out through injury and replaced by Trevoh Chalobah, while Bukayo Saka remains a doubt due to an Achilles issue. Croatia will once again rely heavily on Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic. England may be favourites, but this is exactly the type of match where status guarantees nothing.

Ghana vs Panama (June 18, 03:00)

The second Group L encounter will see Ghana take on Panama. With England and Croatia also in the group, this match could prove vital, offering both teams their best opportunity to collect points and stay in contention for a place in the knockout stage.

There is no overwhelming favourite. Ghana appear slightly stronger due to their greater World Cup experience and higher attacking potential. However, Panama have become a more organised and physically stronger side in recent years, making them a far more competitive opponent than in previous tournaments.

The teams have never met at a World Cup and have little head-to-head history. For Panama, this match represents an opportunity to secure a historic result. During their only previous World Cup appearance in 2018, they lost all three matches and failed to earn a single point.

Ghana have suffered a major setback ahead of the tournament. Thomas Partey will be unavailable in Toronto after being denied entry into Canada. Head coach Carlos Queiroz will therefore need to reorganise his midfield, making the contest even more unpredictable.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia (June 18, 06:00)

The seventh matchday concludes with a Group K clash between Uzbekistan and Colombia. For the Uzbeks, it will be a historic occasion as they make their first-ever appearance in the World Cup finals.

Colombia enter the match as favourites. The South Americans return to the tournament after missing out on the 2022 World Cup and arrive with considerable ambitions. Under Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia have regained consistency, reached the final of the 2024 Copa America and once again look capable of achieving much more than simply progressing from the group stage.

The team's leading stars remain Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez. For James, this tournament carries special significance, as it was at the 2014 World Cup that he emerged as one of football's biggest stars while helping Colombia reach the quarter-finals.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, will make their debut with no room for hesitation. The team is coached by 2006 World Cup winner and Ballon d'Or recipient Fabio Cannavaro, who has already urged his players to embrace the occasion and enjoy the experience. Particular attention will be on Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and captain Eldor Shomurodov in attack.

The two teams have never faced each other before. That adds another layer of difficulty for Colombia, as opponents with such motivation and little historical data are harder to analyse. Nevertheless, in terms of experience, squad quality and tournament pedigree, Colombia remain favourites.