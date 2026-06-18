Former Sabah winger Sekidika joins South Korean club

Jesse Sekidika has found a new club just days after departing Sabah, with the Nigerian winger set to continue his career in South Korea.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Starnewskorea, the 29-year-old has signed a contract with K League 1 side Gangwon.

The South Korean club announced that Sekidika is its first signing of the summer transfer window. The winger will be registered under the name "Jesse" and will wear the number 70 shirt.

Gangwon's chief executive Kim Byung-ji personally visited the medical center where the player underwent his medical examination. The club also organized a live broadcast to introduce its new signing to supporters.

Speaking after completing the move, Sekidika outlined his ambitions with his new team.

"As a footballer, I always aim to win titles. I want to achieve good results with Gangwon as well. I will do my best to repay the support of the fans," he said.

Sekidika spent the last three seasons at Sabah after joining the Baku-based club in 2023. During his time in Azerbaijan, he made 107 official appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists.

The Nigerian winger played an important role in Sabah's historic 2025/26 campaign, helping the club win the Azerbaijan Premier League title for the first time and complete a domestic golden double.

Gangwon will hope Sekidika's pace and attacking experience can strengthen the team during the second half of the K League season, while the player begins a new chapter in Asian football.