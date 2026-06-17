17 June 2026
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Sabah learn potential opponents in Champions League second qualifying round - UPDATED

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17 June 2026 15:06
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Sabah learn potential opponents in Champions League second qualifying round - UPDATED

Sabah have learned their potential opponents in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the possible pairing was confirmed following the draw ceremony.

If the Azerbaijani representative defeat TNS of Wales in the first qualifying round, they will face the winner of the tie between Vardar of North Macedonia and KuPS of Finland in the next stage.

The first legs of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round are scheduled for July 17, while the return matches will be played on July 21 and 22.

For Sabah, the first qualifying round against TNS will be a key test on the road to the next stage of Europe's top club competition. A successful result would keep the Azerbaijani club in contention for further progress in the Champions League qualifying campaign.

The Champions League qualifiers are an important part of the summer schedule for clubs from across Europe, with each round bringing teams closer to the league phase of the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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