Norway fans steal the spotlight with Viking-themed show at World Cup 2026 - VIDEO

Norway supporters became one of the talking points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after putting on a spectacular Viking-themed display before and during their team's match against Iraq.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Norwegian fans first drew attention at Boston's South Station railway terminal, where they performed a synchronized routine known as the "Viking rowing."

While travelling to the stadium, supporters sat one behind another on an escalator and mimicked rowing movements with their arms, creating the impression of a Viking ship in motion. The unusual scene quickly went viral on social media.

The author of the video wrote: "Adding this to the list of things I've never seen before and probably will never see again."

The Norwegian supporters continued their performance later at Gillette Stadium, where the Group I match took place. Thousands of fans moved in unison in the stands, transforming the arena into what appeared to be a giant Viking longship.

The creative display added to the festive atmosphere of the tournament and highlighted the strong support enjoyed by the Norwegian national team during their long-awaited return to the World Cup stage.

Norway also delivered on the pitch, defeating Iraq 4-1 in their opening Group I fixture. Star striker Erling Haaland scored twice to help his side claim all three points.