17 June 2026
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Messi compares himself to Nadal after World Cup hat-trick

World Cup 2026
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17 June 2026 14:25
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Messi compares himself to Nadal after World Cup hat-trick

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has revealed what motivates him to continue playing at the highest level and admitted that he closely identifies with Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing TyC Sports, Messi made the remarks after scoring a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I love playing football. It has been my passion since I was a child. When I feel good, I give everything I have. Right now, we're watching a series about Rafa Nadal, and I identify with him in many ways. We are very similar in the sense that I always want to give my maximum and feel good. I enjoy it. As long as I can do it and feel good doing it, I will be here," Messi said.

The 38-year-old forward stressed that his love for the game and desire to maintain the highest standards are the key reasons he continues to compete more than two decades after beginning his professional career.

Messi also reflected on his latest World Cup milestone. His three goals against Algeria took his tally at the tournament to 16, drawing him level with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the competition's all-time leading scorer.

"It is an honour for me to be alongside Klose and Ronaldo, but I think it means nothing. It's just statistics and nothing more. Of course, I'm proud to compete with all of them, but for me it means nothing. Ronaldo, from what I saw, was one of the greatest players in history and he is not in first place. So it all comes down to statistics," the Argentine captain added.

Messi was the undisputed star of Argentina's opening match at the World Cup, leading the reigning champions to a comfortable victory and reinforcing his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

Idman.Biz
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