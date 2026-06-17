Arsenal and Atletico preparing blockbuster striker swap

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are reportedly close to reaching an agreement on a high-profile striker exchange deal.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing El Chiringuito TV, the London club are keen to sign Argentina international Julian Alvarez from the Spanish side.

According to the source, Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres would move in the opposite direction as part of the deal. Arsenal are also expected to pay an additional €50 million in compensation to Atletico Madrid.

If completed, the transfer would become one of the biggest deals of the European summer transfer window and could significantly reshape the attacking options of both clubs ahead of the new season.

Gyokeres enjoyed a productive campaign with Arsenal, scoring 21 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions. Alvarez also impressed for Atletico, registering 20 goals and nine assists in 49 matches.

The Argentine forward has long been regarded as one of the most versatile attackers in world football, while Gyokeres has established himself as a prolific goalscorer capable of leading the line at the highest level.

Neither Arsenal nor Atletico Madrid have officially commented on the reported negotiations, and the potential swap remains unconfirmed at this stage.