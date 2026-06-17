Uzbekistan to issue commemorative coins for World Cup 2026 appearance

Uzbekistan will release special commemorative coins dedicated to the national team's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the limited-edition coins will officially enter circulation on June 18, the same day Uzbekistan face Colombia in their opening group-stage match.

The front side of the coin features the inscription: "Historic achievement. Uzbekistan football at the 2026 World Cup." The reverse side depicts the national team's mascot, the "White Wolf."

The mascot's silhouette contains images of all 26 players selected for Uzbekistan's World Cup squad, making the design a tribute to the group that secured the country's place on football's biggest stage.

The release of the commemorative coins reflects the significance of the occasion for Uzbek football. The nation's qualification for the World Cup has been celebrated as one of the greatest achievements in the history of the sport in the country.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament began on June 11 and will conclude on July 19. Argentina entered the competition as the reigning world champions.