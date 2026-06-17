World Cup 2026: Austria come from behind to beat Jordan - VIDEO

Austria made a winning start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign by defeating Jordan 3-1 in their opening Group J match.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the encounter at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium ended with a comeback victory for the European side.

Austria took the lead in the 20th minute through Romano Schmid, who finished off a well-worked attacking move. Jordan responded shortly after the break when Ali Olwan found the net in the 50th minute to level the score.

The match remained finely balanced for much of the second half. Austria thought they had regained the lead through Marko Arnautovic, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for handball.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 76th minute when Jordan defender Yazan Al-Arab inadvertently turned the ball into his own net. Deep into stoppage time, Arnautovic converted a penalty to seal the victory and put the result beyond doubt.

Following the opening round of fixtures, Austria and Argentina both sit on three points at the top of Group J, while Algeria and Jordan are yet to get off the mark.

Austria's next challenge will be a highly anticipated clash against Argentina on June 22. Jordan, meanwhile, will face Algeria a day later as both teams look to earn their first points of the tournament.