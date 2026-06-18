Scotland fans could set new noise record at World Cup - VIDEO

Scotland fans may have set a new World Cup noise record during their team's opening match against Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the sound level inside the stadium before the Group C match was measured at 125 decibels while Scottish supporters were singing "Flower of Scotland", the country's unofficial anthem.

If confirmed, this would become the highest noise level ever recorded during a football match at a World Cup.

According to British media, the previous record at World Cup matches stood at 116 decibels. The new figure is nine decibels higher and is comparable to the noise of a rock concert, an ambulance siren or a pneumatic drill.

However, FIFA has not yet issued an official statement on the possible record. For the result to be recognized, the details of the measurement and the equipment used would need to be verified.

Scotland went on to beat Haiti 1-0, with John McGinn scoring the only goal of the match in the 28th minute. The victory was especially significant for the Tartan Army, as it was Scotland's first World Cup win in 36 years.

The celebrations also continued beyond the stadium. Reports from Boston claimed that Scottish supporters caused a major surge in beer sales after the victory, with some local bars running out of supplies as fans celebrated the long-awaited win.

The combination of passionate support in the stands and wild celebrations after the match once again showed why Scotland's fans remain among the most colorful and recognizable groups at major international tournaments.