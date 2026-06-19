World Cup 2026: Canada crush Qatar, Mexico defeat South Korea - VIDEO

The eighth matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage featured four matches across Groups A and B.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Czechia and South Africa shared the points in Group A after a 1-1 draw. The result left both teams on one point after two rounds and kept the battle for qualification wide open.

In the other Group A fixture, Mexico secured a narrow 1-0 victory over South Korea. The win moved the Mexicans to six points from two matches, strengthening their position at the top of the group. South Korea remain on three points.

In Group B, Switzerland earned an impressive 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Swiss improved their tally to four points and boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stage. Bosnia and Herzegovina have collected just one point from their opening two games.

The most emphatic result of the day came in the match between Canada and Qatar. The Canadians produced a dominant display to claim a 6-0 victory and also moved to four points. Qatar remain on one point after two rounds.

As a result, Mexico became the only team in Groups A and B to win both of their opening matches. Meanwhile, Canada and Switzerland made strong statements in the race for places in the next round of the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with 48 national teams competing in the largest edition of the tournament in history.