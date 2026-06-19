Canada's Kone suffers broken leg in 6:0 win over Qatar - VIDEO

Canada national team midfielder Ismael Kone has suffered a serious leg injury during his team's World Cup 2026 match against Qatar, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The injury occurred in Canada's Group B clash against Qatar, which ended in a dominant 6:0 victory for the hosts of the tournament. Despite the convincing win, the result was overshadowed by Kone's injury.

The 24-year-old midfielder sustained fractures of both the tibia and fibula following a challenge by Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo in the 55th minute. Madibo was shown a straight red card for the tackle, while Kone required immediate medical attention and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

According to reports, Kone is currently in hospital, where he is being supported by his mother ahead of surgery.

The midfielder is expected to be sidelined for four to five months, a major setback for both the player and the Canadian national team.

Kone has become one of Canada's key midfielders in recent years and was expected to play an important role in the team's World Cup campaign. Canada, meanwhile, strengthened its chances of reaching the knockout stage with the emphatic victory over Qatar and moved into a strong position in Group B.