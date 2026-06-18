18 June 2026
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Faig Alasgarov: "Hundreds of Azerbaijanis will support Turkey against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup" - PHOTO/VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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18 June 2026 16:31
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Faig Alasgarov: "Hundreds of Azerbaijanis will support Turkey against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup" - PHOTO/VIDEO

Around 500 Azerbaijani fans are expected to support the Turkish national team in its upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Paraguay, which will take place in San Francisco on the night of June 19-20.

This was revealed exclusively to İdman.Biz by former Azerbaijani chess player Faig Alasgarov, who currently lives in San Francisco.

"Turkey will have strong support in the upcoming match. Around five hundred of our compatriots are planning to back the team from our brotherly country. Some people are even flying in from the East Coast. I also know that all members of the Şəki məhəlləsi community from Pennsylvania are planning to attend the match," Alasgarov said.

It should be noted that Şəki məhəlləsi is an informal community of immigrants from the Azerbaijani city of Shaki living in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania. Although it has no official status, it is well known within the Azerbaijani diaspora as an area where many people from Shaki reside. The community's history began in New York in 2000 before expanding to Pennsylvania. However, there is no publicly available data regarding its exact size.

Speaking about the World Cup itself, Alasgarov noted that ticket and hotel prices in San Francisco are significantly lower than in cities such as New York. Earlier, Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Executive Committee member and Baku native Mark Koganov told İdman.Biz that attending World Cup matches in the United States can be very expensive.

"Among the U.S. host cities, San Francisco can be considered one of the most affordable in terms of ticket and hotel prices. Recently, I booked a hotel room for a friend, and I can say that prices here are five times lower than in some other states hosting World Cup matches," Alasgarov stressed.

As for the atmosphere in the city, he believes that, similar to New York, San Francisco has not fully embraced the World Cup spirit yet.

"You don't really feel the vibe that usually surrounds major football events in Europe. I am a member of the official Arsenal supporters' club and have attended many football matches, including previous World Cups. I don't see large fan zones or banners around the city. Perhaps there will be more activity from Turkish supporters closer to matchday," Alasgarov added.

Turkey opened its 2026 World Cup campaign with a surprising 0-2 defeat to Australia in Vancouver. As a result, Vincenzo Montella's side will likely need a victory over Paraguay to keep its hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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