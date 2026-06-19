19 June 2026
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Ancelotti hints at Brazil changes ahead of Haiti clash

World Cup 2026
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19 June 2026 11:49
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Ancelotti hints at Brazil changes ahead of Haiti clash

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will make changes to his starting lineup ahead of his team's Group C match against Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Italian tactician revealed that several adjustments are planned but declined to disclose which players will be included in the starting XI.

“There will be changes. The players know it, but I'm not going to tell you,” Ancelotti said during a pre-match press conference.

Brazil opened their World Cup campaign with a disappointing 1:1 draw against Morocco. While Ancelotti admitted that his side did not perform at its highest level in the tournament opener, he insisted there was no reason to panic.

The experienced coach emphasized that Brazil must improve its balance on the pitch if it wants to challenge for the title and secure a place in the knockout stage.

The upcoming match against Haiti carries significant importance for the five-time world champions. Another slip-up could complicate Brazil's path to the Round of 32 in the expanded 48-team tournament.

Haiti, meanwhile, began its World Cup campaign with a narrow 1:0 defeat to Scotland and will be looking to cause one of the biggest upsets of the competition against one of football's most successful nations.

Brazil and Haiti are scheduled to meet in Group C as the race for qualification intensifies after the opening round of matches.

Idman.Biz
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