Haaland hails Messi after World Cup hat-trick

Norway forward Erling Haaland has reacted to Lionel Messi's outstanding performance in Argentina's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Haaland took to social media after Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria.

"Messi is a madman," the Norwegian star wrote, accompanying the post with a crown emoji.

The phrase was widely interpreted as a sign of admiration for the Argentine legend, who once again demonstrated his world-class ability on football's biggest stage.

Messi was the undisputed hero of the Group J encounter, scoring all three goals as the reigning world champions began their title defence with a convincing win. The 38-year-old also reached a historic milestone, taking his World Cup tally to 16 goals and drawing level with tournament record-holder Miroslav Klose.

Haaland himself enjoyed an impressive start to the competition. The Norway striker netted twice in a 4-1 victory over Iraq, helping his team secure three points in their opening match of the tournament.

Both forwards have already made a major impact at the World Cup, with fans around the globe eagerly awaiting their next appearances as the competition continues across the United States, Canada and Mexico.