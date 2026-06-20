20 June 2026
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Arda Guler apologizes after Turkey's World Cup exit

World Cup 2026
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20 June 2026 12:17
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Arda Guler apologizes after Turkey's World Cup exit

Turkey midfielder Arda Guler has apologized to the nation's supporters following the team's disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has already ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Turkey suffered a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay in their second Group D match, following an earlier 2-0 loss to Australia. The results leave the Turks with zero points and no goals scored after two games.

Speaking after the match, Guler did not hide his frustration with the team's performances.

"We want to apologize to our fans. We are ashamed. We all play for top clubs and should be showing a completely different level at this tournament. Zero goals in two matches is unacceptable," the midfielder said.

Turkey entered the World Cup hoping to build on several promising years and a squad featuring players from some of Europe's leading clubs. However, the team has struggled in attack and failed to find the net in either of its opening matches.

The defeat to Paraguay officially eliminated Turkey from contention for a place in the Round of 32. Even a victory over the United States in the final group-stage match would not be enough to lift the team into a qualifying position.

The early exit is expected to trigger criticism from supporters and media, with questions likely to be raised about the team's tactical approach and inability to convert possession into goals on football's biggest stage.

Idman.Biz
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