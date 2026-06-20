Georgina Rodriguez reacts to fake social media post targeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez, the fiancée of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, has reacted to a fake social media comment that was falsely attributed to actress Madalena Aragao, the girlfriend of Portugal midfielder Joao Neves.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the controversy emerged after Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the match, Neves commented on Ronaldo's role within the national team, saying that the veteran forward "is no different from the other players" in the squad. While the remark appeared neutral, some supporters of the 41-year-old star interpreted it negatively and directed criticism toward both Neves and Aragao on social media.

The situation escalated when a screenshot began circulating online, allegedly showing a comment from Aragao that read: "Tell your GOAT to retire. He is too selfish."

However, according to Spanish media reports, the comment was fake and had never been posted by Aragao.

Under a publication discussing the alleged message, Rodriguez left a brief response: "Wow! What a generation is growing up!"

The incident quickly attracted attention among football fans, highlighting the growing problem of misinformation and fabricated content on social media during major sporting events.

Portugal remain among the contenders at the 2026 World Cup, with Ronaldo continuing to play a key role in the team's campaign despite ongoing debates about his place in the national side.