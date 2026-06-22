Polissya reach agreement with Qarabag for Leandro Andrade transfer

Ukrainian club Polissya have reached an agreement with Qarabag over the transfer of midfielder Leandro Andrade.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Ukrainian media reports, the Azerbaijani champions are expected to receive more than €4 million from the deal.

Reports indicate that Andrade's estimated market value was around €3 million, but Qarabag were unwilling to part with the player for that amount. As a result, Polissya improved their offer, eventually meeting the demands of the Agdam-based club.

The move would represent one of the most significant outgoing transfers in recent years for Qarabag, who have built a reputation for developing players and generating substantial transfer income while maintaining their dominance in Azerbaijani football.

The reported agreement comes shortly after media speculation suggested that Andrade had requested a salary increase from Qarabag. According to those reports, the club was unwilling to meet the player's demands, which may have accelerated discussions regarding a transfer.

The 26-year-old Cape Verde international has been a key figure for Qarabag since joining the club in 2022. During his time in Azerbaijan, Andrade established himself as one of the team's most influential players, helping Qarabag win domestic trophies and compete successfully in European competitions.

Neither club has yet officially announced the completion of the transfer.