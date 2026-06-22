23 June 2026
EN

Qarabag part ways with goalkeepers Buntic and Ramazanov

Azerbaijan football
News
22 June 2026 17:42
26
Qarabag part ways with goalkeepers Buntic and Ramazanov

Qarabag have officially parted ways with goalkeepers Fabian Buntic and Amin Ramazanov, the club has announced.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Agdam club's press service, Buntic's contract was terminated by mutual agreement, while Ramazanov left after his contract expired and was not renewed.

Croatian goalkeeper Buntic joined Qarabag in the summer of 2024 and made 19 official appearances for the club's first team. During his time in Agdam, he featured in both domestic and European competitions.

Ramazanov was promoted to the senior squad from Qarabag-2 in 2022. He made his first-team debut on February 28, 2022, in a goalless draw against Shamakhi and went on to play 15 official matches for the club.

The departures are part of Qarabag's summer squad restructuring as the team prepares for another campaign in the Azerbaijan Premier League and European competitions.

Following the exits of Buntic and Ramazanov, and after the officially confirmed signing of Croatian goalkeeper Martin Zlomislic from Rijeka, Qarabag now have three goalkeepers in their first-team squad: Mateusz Kochalski, Shahrudin Magomedaliyev and Martin Zlomislic.

Under head coach Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag will aim to return to the top of Azerbaijani football and achieve another successful European campaign during the 2026/27 season.

Idman.Biz
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