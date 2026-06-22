22 June 2026
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Egypt make history as Spain bounce back on World Cup day 11 - VIDEO

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22 June 2026 09:26
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Egypt make history as Spain bounce back on World Cup day 11

Day 11 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a mix of historic achievements, surprising draws and growing tension in Groups G and H.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the headline story of the day came from Egypt, who secured their first-ever victory at a FIFA World Cup by defeating New Zealand 3-1.

The Oceania side took the lead through Finn Surman, but Egypt produced an impressive second-half comeback. Mostafa Zico equalised before Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet completed the turnaround. Salah also provided an assist as Egypt moved to the top of Group G with four points.

In the other Group G match, Belgium were held to a goalless draw by Iran. The Red Devils controlled much of the game, but Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand delivered a standout performance. Belgium's task became more difficult after Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute, although Iran failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage. Belgium and Iran now have two points each, while New Zealand sit on one.

Group H saw Spain answer their critics following an opening draw against Cape Verde. The 2010 world champions cruised to a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring after just 10 minutes, Mikel Oyarzabal struck twice, and Hassan Al-Tambakti added an own goal. The result lifted Spain to the top of the group on four points.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde continued their remarkable debut World Cup campaign. After earning a draw against Spain in their opening match, the African side collected another valuable point in a 2-2 draw with Uruguay. Kevin Pina gave Cape Verde the lead before Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio turned the game around for Uruguay. However, Helio Varela restored parity in the second half to secure another memorable result for the tournament newcomers.

Uruguay and Cape Verde now have two points each, while Saudi Arabia remain on one.

With one round of group-stage matches remaining, neither Group G nor Group H has been decided. Egypt and Spain have taken important steps towards the knockout stage, but all eight teams still have plenty to play for as the battle for qualification heads into its decisive phase.

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