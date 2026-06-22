Lamine Yamal dedicates first World Cup goal to family and hometown

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has revealed who he dedicated his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal to after helping his team secure a convincing victory over Saudi Arabia.

According to İdman.Biz, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 18-year-old opened the scoring in Spain’s 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the second round of Group H at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This goal is dedicated to my mother, my girlfriend, my family, my friends, everyone here, and also the people of Mataro,” Yamal said after the match.

The goal marked an important milestone for one of football’s brightest young talents. Playing in his first World Cup tournament, Yamal found the net for the first time on the global stage and helped Spain respond strongly after their opening draw against Cape Verde.

Yamal played only the first half against Saudi Arabia before being replaced by Yeremy Pino at the break. Despite his limited time on the pitch, he made a decisive impact, scoring the opening goal that set Spain on course for a comfortable victory.

The win moved Spain to the top of Group H with four points and strengthened their chances of advancing to the knockout stage. Yamal, who has already established himself as a key figure for both Spain and Barcelona, continues to enhance his reputation as one of the most exciting players of the new generation.