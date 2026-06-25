AFFA president hails FIFA U-15 World Cup decision as result of successful partnership

Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) president Rovshan Najaf has described FIFA's decision to award the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival to Azerbaijan as another example of the successful cooperation between the two organizations, İdman.Biz reports.

Earlier, the Bureau of the FIFA Council confirmed that Azerbaijan will host the first-ever FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival for boys' national teams from October 22 to 31, marking the launch of FIFA's new global youth competition.

Najaf said the decision reflects both Azerbaijan's sporting achievements and the country's growing reputation as a host of major international events.

"The decision by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to award Azerbaijan the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival is, above all, the result of the attention and support that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has given to the development of sport, including football. It is also a clear reflection of our country's successful sports policy," Najaf said.

He added that entrusting Azerbaijan with the organization of the tournament demonstrates the country's extensive experience in hosting prestigious international competitions.

Najaf also thanked FIFA for its confidence in the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association.

"The choice of Azerbaijan as the host of the first-ever tournament in this new format is another example of the successful cooperation between AFFA and FIFA. We sincerely thank the FIFA leadership for the trust shown in our federation and congratulate the entire Azerbaijani football community on this important occasion," he said.

The FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026 will be held from October 22 to 31 and will feature under-15 boys' national teams from FIFA member associations around the world.